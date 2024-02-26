Comparing LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LondonMetric Property and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LondonMetric Property 0 0 2 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus price target of $325.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,219.67%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given LondonMetric Property’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LondonMetric Property is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -81.51% -53.85% -6.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of LondonMetric Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.47 -$3.24 million ($1.95) -1.56

LondonMetric Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

LondonMetric Property beats Generation Income Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

