Comparing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.31 -$303.80 million ($2.46) -3.80 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 133.95 $316.60 million $4.46 7.88

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson. Kennedy-Wilson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -55.65% -16.94% -2.68% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18%

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kennedy-Wilson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Kennedy-Wilson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.