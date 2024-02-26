Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 113,014 shares.The stock last traded at $118.80 and had previously closed at $119.39.

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

