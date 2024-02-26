Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 1444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

