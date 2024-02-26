Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 7.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.30 and last traded at $177.79. Approximately 2,135,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,872,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.30 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,179,516 shares of company stock valued at $168,743,643. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

