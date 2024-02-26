Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.