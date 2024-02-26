Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.25. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 196,433 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

