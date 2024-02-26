Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 585,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,864. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $673.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

