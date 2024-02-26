Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. 1,779,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,034,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

