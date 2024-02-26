Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.79.

CDE stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

