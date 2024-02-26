Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. 504,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,728. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

