Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $829.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $884.08 and its 200 day moving average is $756.52. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $495.11 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $174,971,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $40,449,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

