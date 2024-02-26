Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Boosted by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

