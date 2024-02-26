Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

