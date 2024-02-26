Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

CLH stock opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

