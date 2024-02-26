Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $64,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,804,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

