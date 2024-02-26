Cipher Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,472 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 4,654,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,646. The firm has a market cap of $842.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

