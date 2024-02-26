Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,101,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,232,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

