Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.33 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

