Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Boosted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

CIEN stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

