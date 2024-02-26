CIBC Lowers Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE MR.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.15. 84,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,045. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.29.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

