CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Upgraded by TD Securities to Action List Buy

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.71. The company had a trading volume of 280,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,884. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

