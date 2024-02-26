Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

