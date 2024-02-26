Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.