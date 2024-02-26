Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,049,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,909,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

