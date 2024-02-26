China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.