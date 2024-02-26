Chardan Capital Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $112.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

