Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,172.97 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,172.97 ($2,736.05).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,864.77).
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,766.03).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 2.81 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 124.84 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 21,442,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,711,781. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.16 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.77.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
