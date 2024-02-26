Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.62 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.