Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $371.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $30,096.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,760 shares of company stock worth $115,079. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 599.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 782,486 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 628,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Celcuity by 734.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 230,520 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.