Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “Sell” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.