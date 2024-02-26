CashBackPro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $734.16 million and $1.11 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00014981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,324.68 or 1.00016526 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00194344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007107 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,713 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.87172344 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,193,572.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

