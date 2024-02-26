Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,906,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,949. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

