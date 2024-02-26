Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth $28,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $26,217,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

