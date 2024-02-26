CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session's volume of 160,078 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.38) by ($34.77). As a group, analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

