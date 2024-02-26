Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 1.7% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.43. 980,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

