Carclo (LON:CAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 30452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.41 ($0.11).

Carclo Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

