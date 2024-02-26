Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 764,315 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2,846.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
