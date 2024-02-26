Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Underweight

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

LCID stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

