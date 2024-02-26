Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $10.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,333,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 429,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,784,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.