Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $12.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 362,743 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

