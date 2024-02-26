Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 428

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 371 ($4.67) to GBX 428 ($5.39) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.37).

Trainline Stock Performance

About Trainline

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 311.20 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,224.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.94. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.80 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

