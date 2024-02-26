Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of IRTC opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,577,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after buying an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

