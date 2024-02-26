Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

