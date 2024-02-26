Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

