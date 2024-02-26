Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($41.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,280.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,306 ($41.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,006.77.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

