Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunzl
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.