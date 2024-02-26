Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

BEP.UN opened at C$31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.33. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$27.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Randall Macewen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.72 per share, with a total value of C$44,064.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

