Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 143,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 468,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,092.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

