Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

TSE BBU.UN opened at C$29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of C$16.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

