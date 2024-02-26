Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

BDIV stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.79. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.09.

