Brokerages Set World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

WKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $35,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $28,874,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

